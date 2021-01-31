New flash flooding warning system to be investigated

Residents in Burringbar, Mooball and Crabbes Creek are being asked to have their say on a new flash flood warning system for the area.

The system is being developed as flood risk studies have shown that these areas are subject to flash flooding with little to no warning.

Council, with assistance from NSW State Emergency Service and other government agencies, is now set to build an automated system to provide advanced notice of approaching floods to local residents.

Manager Roads and Stormwater Danny Rose said that a key consideration for flooding in the area is the lack of warning time.

"The small Burringbar Creek and Crabbes Creek catchments are not covered by Bureau of Meteorology flood warnings, as the time between rainfall and flooding is too short," he said.

"Council is developing an automated flash flood warning system and we want all local residents to have their say to ensure it meets their needs now and into the future."

Local residents are being encouraged to take part in a survey about the project by 4pm on March 3 March.

"Funded under the Natural Disaster Resilience Program, supported by the NSW and Commonwealth governments, the flash flood warning system will enable residents to prepare their properties and/or evacuate to a safe place prior to the onset of flooding," he said.

The warning system will have two main components: flood forecasting and warning distribution.

The flood forecasting system will use cloud-based technology, which combines local rain and stream gauge data, and Bureau of Meteorology forecasts, to predict flooding.

It will distribute a warning advising of an approaching flood, the expected time frame and magnitude at key locations.

"To develop an effective flash flood warning system, we need to hear from local residents to understand their flood concerns, how much warning time they need to prepare their homes and to evacuate, and their preferred communication method for receiving the warning," Mr Rose said.

Many areas of Burringbar and Crabbes Creek catchments are known to flood.

Key areas of concern include:

•Dignan Street/Hunter Street/Tweed Valley Way areas of Burringbar

•Mooball (both north and south of the railway embankment)

•Crabbes Creek village

•various rural road crossings (e.g. Greenvale Court culvert).

Visit yoursaytweed.com.au/flood-warning to complete the survey and for more information about the project.