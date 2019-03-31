New fitness challenge

FAIRYMOUNT Festival has added a new event to its program and it's encouraging locals to get fit and healthy.

The Fairymount Fitness Challenge gives participants a chance to test their willpower with cardio and strength circuits.

Today's event began with a fitness round at 9.30am and finished with a strength round from 12.30-2.30pm at Anzac Park.

Yaz Baitman, secretary for the Fairymount Festival collaborated with personal trainer Scott Hamel to organise the event and said they were excited to run the competition for the first time and hope to make it bigger and better each year.

"Scott does bootcamp in town and it's been really successful, he's had up to 20 or 30 people at times,” Ms Baitman said.

"I think it's important to incorporate fitness into small communities, most people who participate in the challenge also attend the bootcamp.

"I would love to see it gigantic like the Lismore Samson Fitness Challenge.”

Mr Hamel started running bootcamp in Kyogle 12 months ago.

"I do a bootcamp on a Monday and Wednesday night, I'd like this challenge to grow to make the festival grow and encourage more participants to enter,” Mr Hamel said.

Nicole Bowden who participated in the challenge said that she was fairly confident entering because she had done a lot of training with Scott.

"It was a good challenge because I have never really entered something before,” she said.