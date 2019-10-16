New fish and chip shop a long-lived family affair

Tony and Christian Photiou, with Helen Photiou and Alex Bromley are excited to provide only the best seafood and burgers to Alstonville after working many years in the industry.

Tony and Christian Photiou, with Helen Photiou and Alex Bromley are excited to provide only the best seafood and burgers to Alstonville after working many years in the industry. Marc Stapelberg

FISH and chips have been in the Photiou family for decades, and their vast knowledge is obvious when dining at their new restaurant at Alstonville.

The Trident Fish and Grill opened around two weeks ago and aims to serve those who want both traditional takeaway fish and chips and freshly caught seafood including oysters, barramundi, salmon, and prawns.

The faces behind the already popular business are Tony, Helen and son Christian Photiou.

Mrs Photiou said they offered a mix of fresh Australian and New Zealand seafood, burgers, and German kransky sausage from a Gold Coast factory.

"The product from this factory is very, very nice," she said.

"We have taste tested everything that we sell just to make sure it's of a high standard.

"With regards to the burgers we get them locally and we source the meat from the local butcher.

"There's no binders, no preservatives, no offcuts, it's 100 per cent beef."

The family said it's been a great initial reaction, and they were "stunned" by the response they have had since opening.

"We were overwhelmed by the support of all the locals coming in from everywhere.

"It's been a whirlwind since the day we opened."

Tony Photiou has been in fish and chips since 1973.

"I started off with my parents in England and I bought my first shop in 1984 and I ran that until I came to Australia in 1991," he said.

"We had another Trident in Victoria then we came up here in 2001 and we had the Trident at the Big Prawn ... now we're here.

"It's something I've done since I was a little kid."

The family said they try and source as many local products as they can, and everything is super fresh.

"The seafood basket and the burgers are the main go-to's on our menu."

Also on offer is a gluten-free range of burgers and gourmet grilled range.

At 85 Main St, Alstonville open seven days for breakfast, lunch and dinner from 10am-7.30pm.