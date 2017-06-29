23°
New fire truck for Byron firies

29th Jun 2017 12:02 PM
Minister for Emergency Services Troy Grant and Ben Franklin handing over keys of the new Byron Bay fire truck.
Minister for Emergency Services Troy Grant and Ben Franklin handing over keys of the new Byron Bay fire truck. Douglas Martin

FIRE protection and emergency response in Byron Bay will receive a boost with the arrival of a new $325,000 fire truck.

Minister for Emergency Services Troy Grant said the new Mercedes Benz Class 2 fire truck has the latest equipment and technology, which will boost the capacity of Fire & Rescue NSW (FRNSW) firefighters to deal with fires, accidents, chemical spills and other emergencies.

"When it comes to frontline emergency services, you don't get any more frontline than standing face-to-face with fire, protecting lives and property,” Mr Grant said.

"The NSW Liberals & Nationals Government is absolutely committed to providing our firefighters with the best equipment and technology available and this new truck is proof of that commitment.”

Mr Franklin said that in 2015/16, Byron Bay firefighters responded to more than 284 fire and emergency calls. The new truck means the 16 retained firefighters at this station are better placed to protect the community when the need arises.

"The state-of-the art truck has a larger cabin than previous trucks, providing greater comfort and safety for firefighters. The rear of the truck has also been remounted and modified to provide more room for equipment,” Mr Franklin said.

FRNSW Northern Rivers Zone Commander Greg Lewis said FRNSW continued to provide its firefighters with modern and safe vehicles for their vital work in protecting NSW families.

"The FRNSW fleet is made up of more than 650 fire engines and rescue vehicles across NSW and our priority is to ensure that firefighters have the best vehicles available to them to enable them to the do their jobs effectively and safely,” he said.

"The new truck will help firefighters better protect the Byron Bay community and improve the overall quality of our emergency response.”

byron bay fire truck northern rivers emergency services

