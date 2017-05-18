New fire truck: faster, safer and much more capable

RFS Superintendent Michael Brett, right, hands over the keys to a new fire truck to captain of The Channon Rural Fire Brigade, John Hutchinson.

A NEW fire truck has been delivered to The Channon Rural Fire Service.

For people faced with the tragedy of a fire, the new truck's turbo means the firies will get to them sooner.

And for the firies, the truck's advanced safety features means the volunteers will be more protected.

Superintendent Zone Manager Michael Brett handed over the keys to the truck last week to Captain John Hutchinson.

Supt Brett said the Category 2 Heavy Fire Fighting vehicle was newer all-round than the brigade's previous truck and included extra features such as a turbo charger and cab spray, could carry more firefighters on the back, and had extra storage.

The five-year-old truck was relocated from the Sextonville RFS to The Channon as part of a policy to rehome trucks where possible.

Supt Brett said some areas around The Channon were logistically hard to get to, and the new truck would make access easier, more comfortable, and have more operational capabilities.

Capt Hutchinson said the crew had already put the truck through its paces.

He said the truck was a little different to their old one, so to familiarise the members, they took the truck out, pumped from the creek and got to know the ins-and-outs of it.

The verdict? A happy crew who had a safer, more competent truck to help them in the event of a fire.