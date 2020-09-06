Menu
Minister Police and Emergency Services David Elliott, Nationals MLC Ben Franklin and Ballina MP Tamara Smith attended the Ballina Fire station to officially handover the new pumper worth $450,000.
News

New fire truck delivers state-of-the art protection

Aisling Brennan
6th Sep 2020 12:00 AM
BALLINA Fire and Rescue will now have access to state-of-the art equipment in order to protect the community as bushfire season starts.

The Ballina Fire Station was the recipient of a new $450,000 pumper, which is able to supply up to 3,000 litres of water per minute and features a Compressed Air Foam (CAFs) system with biodegradable foam, assisting firefighters in responding to chemical, petrol and bush fire related incidents.

Fire captain Dennis Henry said the new equipment will assist putting out bushfires and other fires with easy use.

 

Ballina Fire captain Dennis Henry in the new pumper.
"Once we got this vehicle, and we saw how it actually operates, we found this thing will pump a minimum amount of water, a minimum amount of foam and a lot of air through the line," he said.

"(The hose is) light as a feather, they're light to work with.

"This particular new vehicle will be mainly used for houses close to the bush in suburbia that has bushland backing onto it."

Police and Emergency Services Minister David Elliott said the new vehicle is fitted with a GPS navigation unit and an electronic message board on the back to warn motorists of emergency operations.

"This truck is just one part of a large roll out of vehicles across the state that will give our firefighters the edge when responding to the various emergencies that we manage and contribute to," Mr Elliott said.

 

Minister Police and Emergency Services David Elliott officially handed over the keys of a new pumper to Ballina Fire Captain Dennis Henry.
Ballina MP Tamara Smith said the community was very "grateful" to be one of three areas in the state to receive the new pump.

"What this truck means is our fire and rescue service have the state-of-the-art equipment to be able to deal with this summer's bushfires and also other fires," Ms Smith said.

Ballina firefighters responded to more than 450 emergency incidents each year and partake in more than 180 community safety activities to educate the local community about fire safety.

