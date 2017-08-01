New fire station in sight for Kyogle

The station is strategically located to provide improved response times, with easier access to the major road networks in and around the Kyogle area.

KYOGLE'S emergency services will receive a boost with the construction of a new fire and rescue station.

Kyogle Council began work last week on site preparations for the new Kyogle Headquarters Rural Fire Brigade station.

RFS Northern Rivers Zone Manager, Superintendent Michael Brett said the new station in Ettrick Street will provide Kyogle's firefighters with an excellent base to serve the community.

"It will be a new modern station for the brigade to get them out of a facility that's outdated,” Supt Brett said.

"It's bigger with plenty of room for gear, more room for training, a larger meeting room and air conditioning.”

There will also be an extra vehicle bay.

He said the new, more central location will also help respondents to reduce response times and hopefully increase numbers through higher visibility in the community.

The project is expected to take nine months to complete and estimated to cost around $500,000.