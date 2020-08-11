Wraps come of a new fire-breathing muscle car

Italy has unveiled its answer to the German powerhouse Mercedes-AMG C63 and BMW M3. And there is a secret weapon under the bonnet.

Maserati has unveiled V8-powered muscle cars aimed at popular Mercedes-AMG hotrods.

The compact Ghibli sedan and larger Quattroporte are set to be offered with thumping twin-turbocharged V8 power pinched from the Levante Trofeo super-SUV.

Maserati is set to take on some of the best performance sedans in the world.

Known as the Ghibli Trofeo and Quattroporte Trofeo, the new machines combine Maserati's sedans with its most powerful engine for the first time - a Ferrari-built 3.9-litre unit with enormous 433kW and 730Nm outputs.

A Ferrari-built engine powers the new Ghibli Trofeo.

Shunning the trend for all-wheel-drive traction in high-performance sports sedans, the Ghibli Trofeo sends power to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. Maserati claims the car will reach 100km/h in 4.3 seconds, while the bigger Quattroporte needs an extra tenth to reach the same mark.

The Trofeo has a top speed of more than 320km/h.

Both cars claim an enormous 326km/h top speed.

The Trofeo represents the first Ghibli with V8 power, arriving as a compact sports sedan similar to the Mercedes-AMG C63 S.

The cars benefit from mild exterior changes including a new bumper, black chrome elements, extra air vents and decorative carbon fibre. Revised tail-lamps have boomerang-shaped inner elements paying tribute to the modern classic 3200GT coupe.

Maserat has also given the interior a makeover.

Maserati also updated the car's infotainment suite, introducing a new 10.1-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

New driving modes include a track-ready "Corsa" setting, plus launch control to make the most of grip offered by 21-inch wheels and high-performance rubber.

Drivers also benefit from updated assistance and safety features making the Maseratis easier to live with day-to-day.

