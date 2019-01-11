New figures reveal value of rural land on North Coast

TREE CHANGE: Rural land values in Ballina Shire have generally experienced a strong increase due to demand for more affordable rural lifestyle properties than those in Byron Shire.

TREE CHANGE: Rural land values in Ballina Shire have generally experienced a strong increase due to demand for more affordable rural lifestyle properties than those in Byron Shire. tsvibrav

DEMAND for affordable rural lifestyle properties on the North Coast has seen some strong increases in rural land values.

New figures from the valuer general were released this week. They reveal strong increases in rural land values in Nambucca (10.1 per cent), Bellingen (10.2 per cent), Kyogle (13.4 per cent), Ballina (15.0 per cent) and Byron (16.7 per cent) local government areas.

The Ballina Shire's rural land values increased strongly due to demand for affordable rural lifestyle properties which are still close to Byron Bay.

Byron local government area continued to have strong demand for well located rural homesites with coastal views and the high macadamia nut prices also contributed to the strength of the rural market.

Continuing demand resulted in moderate increases in rural land values in Coffs Harbour (5.2 per cent), Richmond Valley (6.4 per cent), Kempsey (8.0 per cent), Tweed (8.9 per cent), Lismore (9.4 per cent) and Clarence Valley (9.6 per cent) local government areas.

While no local government areas in the North Coast experienced steady rural land values overall, there were some locations and sectors of the rural market for which land values remained steady.