New figures reveal crime hotspots as rates rise

THE Coffs Harbour to Grafton area has seen some of the highest increases in crime in regional NSW.

According to the latest Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research figures, fraud cases (up 61 per cent), and thefts from motor vehicles (up 32 per cent) and retail stores (up 44 per cent) have risen significantly in the last two years.

In the year leading up to September 2018, a total of 977 fraud cases, 776 cases of steal from motor vehicles, and 434 retail thefts took place.

Hotspots identified by BOCSAR for car break-ins in Coffs Harbour include Harbour Dr and around the Pacific Hwy at the CBD, Park Beach, Diggers Beach and the South Coffs service centre.

BOCSAR also identified hotspots for break-ins into homes, highlighting residential areas around Park Beach, Harbour Dr, and several streets in West Coffs stretching from Mackay's Rd in the north and Thompsons Rd to the south as trouble areas.

Bellingen, Dorrigo, Urunga and Woolgoolga experienced very low rates of break and enters into homes.

CRIME HOTSPOTS: Break and enter in dwellings in Coffs Harbour. BOCSAR

The Mid North Coast region has also seen a massive spike in robberies without a weapon, rising by around 69 per cent.

In NSW overall, there was a big growth in arrests for cocaine use and possession, and prohibited weapons offences.

Break and enters, thefts and cases of malicious damage saw slight decreases.

CRIME HOTSPOTS: Break and enters into dwellings at Grafton. BOCSAR

CRIME HOTSPOTS: Break and enter into dwellings at Sawtell and Toormina. BOCSAR