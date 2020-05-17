Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
OWNERS of restricted dog breeds or dogs and cats declared dangerous that have not been desexed in the Byron Shire will be required to pay new annual fees from July 1.
OWNERS of restricted dog breeds or dogs and cats declared dangerous that have not been desexed in the Byron Shire will be required to pay new annual fees from July 1.
News

New fees for dangerous dogs and cats

Francis Witsenhuysen
17th May 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OWNERS of restricted dog breeds or dogs and cats declared dangerous that have not been desexed in the Byron Shire will be required to pay new annual fees from July 1.

The new charges are the result of changes to the NSW Government’s Companion Animals Act which aim to encourage pet owners to better manage the behaviour of their cats and dogs.

Byron Shire Council’s director sustainable economy and environment director, Shannon Burt, said the new annual fee was $80.

“It is important for cat owners in the Byron Shire to know that they will have to pay that annual fee for any cat that is not desexed by four months of age,” Ms Burt said.

“This is in addition to the one-off pet registration fee.

The aim of the new annual charges is to encourage people to de-sex their cats and help address concerns about feral, stray and roaming animals.”

Exemptions will be in place for cats that are registered by July 1 and for cats that are kept for breeding purposes by members of recognised breeding organisations.

“Owners of dogs that are deemed to be restricted breeds, such as American Pitbull Terriers, Pitbull Terriers and Japanese Tosas will also have to pay an annual fee of $195 in addition to the one-off pet registration fee,” she said.

“This also applies to any dog declared by a council to be a restricted dog or dogs that are declared dangerous.”

Byron Shire Council has written to all owners of dogs that will be subject to the new charges and advised them of the changes.

The new charges are being implemented by Councils across NSW from 1 July 2020.

For more information go to www.olg.nsw.gov.au/public/dogs-cats/responsible-pet-ownership-program

byron shire byron shire council dogs and cats new fees northern rivers councils northern rivers pets pet owners
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lantern parade goes virtual

        premium_icon Lantern parade goes virtual

        News LISMORE will enjoy a double helping of the spectacular floating lights this year.

        Locals hit the town as coronavirus restrictions ease

        premium_icon Locals hit the town as coronavirus restrictions ease

        News BYRON residents enjoy new freedoms, but many cautious customers are still opting...

        Local art galleries go digital to combat pandemic

        premium_icon Local art galleries go digital to combat pandemic

        News ART galleries were one of the first closures from the pandemic but it has forced...

        Blue-green algae levels not being tested at lake

        premium_icon Blue-green algae levels not being tested at lake

        News THE council has ended its monitoring program for the season.