New fees for dangerous dogs and cats

OWNERS of restricted dog breeds or dogs and cats declared dangerous that have not been desexed in the Byron Shire will be required to pay new annual fees from July 1.

The new charges are the result of changes to the NSW Government’s Companion Animals Act which aim to encourage pet owners to better manage the behaviour of their cats and dogs.

Byron Shire Council’s director sustainable economy and environment director, Shannon Burt, said the new annual fee was $80.

“It is important for cat owners in the Byron Shire to know that they will have to pay that annual fee for any cat that is not desexed by four months of age,” Ms Burt said.

“This is in addition to the one-off pet registration fee.

The aim of the new annual charges is to encourage people to de-sex their cats and help address concerns about feral, stray and roaming animals.”

Exemptions will be in place for cats that are registered by July 1 and for cats that are kept for breeding purposes by members of recognised breeding organisations.

“Owners of dogs that are deemed to be restricted breeds, such as American Pitbull Terriers, Pitbull Terriers and Japanese Tosas will also have to pay an annual fee of $195 in addition to the one-off pet registration fee,” she said.

“This also applies to any dog declared by a council to be a restricted dog or dogs that are declared dangerous.”

Byron Shire Council has written to all owners of dogs that will be subject to the new charges and advised them of the changes.

The new charges are being implemented by Councils across NSW from 1 July 2020.

For more information go to www.olg.nsw.gov.au/public/dogs-cats/responsible-pet-ownership-program