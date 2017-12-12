New express bus service rolls out for six-month trial

PEOPLE travelling to work in Lismore from Byron Bay, Lennox Head and Ballina will now enjoy a new express bus service for their commute.
Ballina Shire Council's Road Safety Officer Helen Carpenter said the new services are a part of a six-month trial brought to locals by Blanch's Bus Company and Transport for NSW.
"The new commuter service is a great asset to the community. It provides a much needed service, will reduce traffic congestion, and takes the stress out of the daily commute,” Ms Carpenter said.
The new services include:
- 640X an express between Byron Bay and Lismore, via Lennox Head and Ballina (and return).
- 641X an express between Lismore and Byron Bay, via Bexhill, Clunes and Bangalow (and return).
A trip from Lennox Head to Lismore Base Hospital will take 53 minutes; a trip from Ballina to Lismore Base will only take 33 minutes.
The bus will cost $6.60 for a single adult fare outside of Lismore with the usual concessions applying.
Regular commuters can also purchase an unlimited travel, daily pass for $12.00, or a weekly unlimited travel Freedom Pass for $36.00. This is equivalent of $3.60 per trip based on 10 trips a week.
For more information on services, visit Blanch's website www.blanchs.com.au