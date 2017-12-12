New express bus service rolls out for six-month trial

A new express bus service will be operating Monday to Friday for commuters travelling to Lismore from the Coast.

PEOPLE travelling to work in Lismore from Byron Bay, Lennox Head and Ballina will now enjoy a new express bus service for their commute.

Ballina Shire Council's Road Safety Officer Helen Carpenter said the new services are a part of a six-month trial brought to locals by Blanch's Bus Company and Transport for NSW.

"The new commuter service is a great asset to the community. It provides a much needed service, will reduce traffic congestion, and takes the stress out of the daily commute,” Ms Carpenter said.

The new services include:

640X an express between Byron Bay and Lismore, via Lennox Head and Ballina (and return).

641X an express between Lismore and Byron Bay, via Bexhill, Clunes and Bangalow (and return).

A trip from Lennox Head to Lismore Base Hospital will take 53 minutes; a trip from Ballina to Lismore Base will only take 33 minutes.

The bus will cost $6.60 for a single adult fare outside of Lismore with the usual concessions applying.

Regular commuters can also purchase an unlimited travel, daily pass for $12.00, or a weekly unlimited travel Freedom Pass for $36.00. This is equivalent of $3.60 per trip based on 10 trips a week.

For more information on services, visit Blanch's website www.blanchs.com.au