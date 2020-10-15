New executive director to ‘drive improvements’ at council

A NEW high level executive has been appointed to Lismore City Council, with a goal to "drive improvements" within the organisation.

Kate Webber is the new Executive Director of Corporate Services, replacing Graeme Towers who was employed on a short-term contract.

Mayor Isaac Smith said it was an important role.

"Kate is highly qualified for the role and will use her wealth of experience to help drive improvements at Lismore City Council," he said.

"I would also like thank Graeme Towers for his work over the time he was here.

"He did an outstanding job and agreed to delay his retirement until we found his replacement."

Ms Webber is a qualified lawyer and has worked for Westpac, the Commonwealth Bank, the National Australia Bank and Deloitte.

She said she was looking forward to her new role at the council.

"There are some real challenges to be solved, which I relish," she said.

"With councils under more and more pressure to deliver better services at lower cost, I'm looking forward to bringing my commercial experience to drive continuous improvement across the Corporate Services portfolio."

She moved from Sydney to the Northern Rivers for her Lismore council role, but she's no stranger to the area.

Ms Webber's father was a born and bred Lismore man, and she said she had spent "many happy holidays" in the region with grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.

"My brother has also just moved back to the area, as has my sister who is now teaching in Alstonville and my parents have also bought in the area," she said.

Ms Webber is married with one child.

She and her husband also provide part-time respite care for two children.