New evidence emerges in bikie murder case

Ace Hall died after being allegedly left outside Tweed Hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

PROSECUTORS have asked for more time to process a "significant" amount of evidence in the grisly murder of a Tweed Heads bikie associate.

Ace Hall, 31, died in hospital after he was allegedly shot in the stomach by Phillip Raymond Becker in an industrial area at South Tweed Heads on June 24 last year.

Mr Becker was extradited back to NSW from Queensland on June 27 last year after a four-day, cross border police operation to arrest the 33-year-old.

He did not appear via video link for a mention in Lismore Local Court on Tuesday when the prosecution confirmed they were waiting on more evidence.

DPP prosecutor Peter Woods told the court an extension was again needed as further inquiries had arisen from an interview on January 24 with a co-accused.

Mr Becker was formally refused bail by Magistrate David Heilpern, who adjourned proceedings to March 6.