New event promises to ignite ideas into reality

IDEAS: Justine Dorrell and Laura Peck will be part of new event Ignite Your Inspiration.

IDEAS: Justine Dorrell and Laura Peck will be part of new event Ignite Your Inspiration. Greg Bork

A NEW two-day event allowing Northern Rivers residents to explore and activate their ideas in the business, not-for-profit or community areas.

Ignite Your Inspiration will be an event in two parts - watching TedxSydney Sattellite live and an opportunity to develop local ideas on the second day.

Day one will allow participants to see a live stream of 2019 TEDxSydney Satellite at Pighouse Flicks, Byron Bay.

TEDxSydney Satellite ten-year anniversary will feature speakers such as Eddie Jaku, the self-proclaimed 'happiest man on earth', a 99 year-old Holocaust survivor as a Jew living in Germany throughout World War II.

Also speaking at TedxSydney 2019 will be Kim Graham-Nye. Kim and her husband Jason founded gDiapers in 2005 , in their quest to end nappy waste.

Also in the line up is Hedayat Osyan, is a 27-year-old former refugee from Afghanistan who came to Australia in 2010.

He is the founder and managing director of social enterprise Nick Tiling Services, which employs and supports refugees and asylum seekers, providing training and employment opportunities.

Ignite Your Inspiration's day two will allow the attendees to discuss and map a plan to activate their ideas through group workshops at the Cavanbah Centre in Byron Bay.

The three leading facilitators will be Laura Peck, Justine Dorrell and Therese Toohey.

Dorrell, the director of recruitment firm Justine Dorrell Consulting, has been a guide and mentor to hundreds of job candidates and clients on the Northern Rivers.

Toohey is a facilitator and executive coach specialising in high-level leadership and executive coaching services.

Peck, the Director of E&L Consultance, is a former Advertising CEO and works as a business advisor, coach, mentor, facilitator, event creator and management consultant.

She is also part of Cunning Stunts, a group that raised close to $300,000 in donations for charity and community organisations in the Byron Shire.

Peck, who organised the event, said the idea of the two-day event is to offer the TedxSydney Sattelite experience followed by a separate, local event to ignite ideas within the Northern Rivers.

"Whether it is a new business venture, a socially-beneficial project or a creative, out of the box project, this event will put people in the right set of mind and surrounded by the right people to put the plan in motion and produce outcomes that will benefit the community at large," she said.