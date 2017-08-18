New estate to target over 50s, but buyer beware, say some

A MANUFACTURED home estate in Evans Head which attracted mixed opinions from the community has been approved by the Joint Regional Planning Panel.

The development application for the $12,744,000 project at Memorial Airport Drive, comprising 199 dwelling sites, community building, bowling green, swimming pool and associated works, was lodged by Oasis Evans Head Unit Trust in September last year.

The developers Mavid Group said the Oasis Evans Head Unit Trust development would be contributing more than $2.5m toward Richmond Valley Council infrastructure in the region.

Residential homes were proposed in the range of 120 - 150 sq m in size (12 - 15 squares) and each home was proposed to be built quickly and efficiently on site in multiples stages over approximately four to five years.

Each home - located at ground level - would be provided with a single or double lock up garage, living, dining, kitchen and laundry areas and have a main bedroom with ensuite, a second bedroom, and in some cases, a third bedroom / study.

The document also stated: "In a Manufactured home estate, the resident owns the house, but leases the land upon which the house is built.”

Benefits of this 'land lease' model were included as "a lower initial buy in price, reduced rates, financial rent assistance (for those who may comply), access to on site community facilities and access to ongoing grounds upkeep and maintenance”.

Information from the NSW Department of Planning and Environment stated that "manufactured homes can often be purchased for less than $200,000 and are seen as an important affordable housing option”.

Development Manager for the Mavid Group, Peter Childs, said the development is targeted towards an over 50s demographic and would be appealing to those eligible for pension.

He said according to similar models, land rental is normally around $150 per week.

"If an occupant is eligible for government rent assistance then a major part of that lease payment is covered by the rent assistance,” Mr Childs said.

A member of Evans Head Residents for Sustainable Development Inc issued a warning: "Caveat Emptor, Buyer Beware!,” amid concerns "no consideration was given to the issue of public safety”, with it being "really close to the runways and on an area which floods regularly”.

Mr Childs said it will potentially free up some of the housing stock in the area.

"Whilst it is appealing to those over 50 it frees up a lot of other housing within the region that those people are moving out of... will become available to younger families.”

Construction was expected to begin early next year.