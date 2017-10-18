24°
New estate guarantees all homes coastal, hinterland views

Upcoming housing estate, Banyan Hill promises to offer elevated coastal and hinterland views of the Ballina Shire.
Upcoming housing estate, Banyan Hill promises to offer elevated coastal and hinterland views of the Ballina Shire.
A FAMILY-friendly community on a strong growth trajectory, developers are tapping into the hidden gem that is the Ballina Shire.

Ballina and its surrounds are fast becoming the more affordable sea change option to buy or invest compared to its Byron Bay cousin.

Banyan Hill, situated atop the rolling hills of Cumbalum next door to the Ballina Heights estate, is the most recent of a cluster of major housing developments in the works across the region.

Since snapping up the four parcels of land in the early 2000s, Intrapac Property's Max Shifman said the company has long identified the township as a best kept coastal secret.

"Many people know the Byron area and the general vicinity, but Ballina is a really special place with a lot going for it and I think people need to know that story," Mr Shifman said.

Stage 2 of the Banyan Hill estate is expected to be released by early next year.
Stage 2 of the Banyan Hill estate is expected to be released by early next year.

Sweeping views of the Ballina and Lennox Head coastline to the east and the lush hinterland to the west, Banyan Hill's stunning vantage point sets it apart from the rest according to Intrapac.

Mr Shifman said the estate's roads would run perpendicular to the coastal views, meaning all future home-owners will be able to enjoy the scenery of the Ballina Shire.

"The way we've designed (Banyan Hill) is that every single house and every dwelling gets to enjoy the views, so they'll get coastal views or hinterland views or a combination of both," Mr Shifman said.

Banyan Hill doesn't take a one size fits all approach offering a different sized land plots and housing types to create "a variety of opportunities for people to get into the market".

Mr Shifman said innovative design guidelines crafted by award-winning architects, landscapers and engineers would prevent the estate from becoming homogeneous.

The four parcels of land that make Banyan Hill were purchased in the early 2000s.
The four parcels of land that make Banyan Hill were purchased in the early 2000s.

He said Intrapac's vision is to transform the area into an active community with a network of walking and cycling paths proposed to be interwoven throughout the area.

Future housing will also be complimented by community gardens and centre, playgrounds as well as barbecue facilities. A Banyan tree near the town's water reservoirs marks the centre of the main park earmarked for the estate.

Fostering community also means working with local community, Mr Shifman said.

He said by early next year, the company anticipates to finalise a partnership with a Ballina-based real estate agency to sell about 50 lots as part of its Stage two release.

Since the launch of Stage One in August, nearly half of the 31 lots released have been sold.

