New era as key target unveiled as Bulldogs CEO

Canterbury have moved quickly to fill their vacant CEO role before the start of the NRL season, turning to a former Bulldog to lead them.

The Canterbury Bulldogs have appointed commercial expert Aaron Warburton as their new chief executive to replace Andrew Hill.

Warburton previously worked at the Bulldogs as head of commercial and landed one of the most lucrative sponsorship deals with KIA motors.

Aaron Warburton (left), along with Kate Hutchison and Frank Micali during his previous time at the Bulldogs in 2013.

The appointment will be announced to members on Friday afternoon.

He has beaten a hot field for the job, including former chairman Ray Dib who was interviewed last week and reached out to major sponsor Arthur Laundy for support.

Warburton has also previously worked at the Parramatta Eels in sponsorship.

The club is now looking to hire a general manager of football to work alongside new coach Trent Barrett, who has been busy transforming the Bulldogs on the field.

Canterbury have already added Nick Cotric (Raiders), Corey Allan (Rabbitohs), Corey Waddell (Sea Eagles), Jack Hetherington (Panthers) and Kyle Flanagan (Roosters) to their roster for this season, while Melbourne winger Josh Addo-Carr and Penrith half Matt Burton will join the club in 2022.

The Bulldogs have tried to secure Burton for this season, leading to a tense stand-off between Barrett and Penrith coach Ivan Cleary.

Aaron Warburton is the latest piece in a total Bulldogs rebuild. Picture: AAP/Angelo Velardo

Off the field, Hill last month joined the likes of former coach Dean Pay, chair Lynne Anderson, head of football Steve Price plus other members of the club's executive team to exit the club in an unprecedented re-build.

Pay walked away from his position last July, with three months remaining on his contract, amid speculation the knives were out for him. Despite that, Canterbury paid out their former coach in full, in a display of class from the club.

Anderson and directors John Ballesty and Paul Dunn stood down from their roles on the Canterbury board last October, to prevent an extraordinary general meeting to remove them which has infuriated the club's major sponsors.

Canterbury parted ways with club great Price after just 12 months as the Bulldogs' head of football.

