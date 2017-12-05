New equipment brings some warmth for patients

Stephen Manley - Local Health District Radiation Therapy Manager, Donella Kinnish - President of the Rotary Club of Ballina-on-Richmond,Andrea Laszczyk - Radiation Therapist and Rotarian and Rotary Club member Jodie Shelley with the new Blanket Warmer at Cancer Care and Haematology Unit in Lismore.

Stephen Manley - Local Health District Radiation Therapy Manager, Donella Kinnish - President of the Rotary Club of Ballina-on-Richmond,Andrea Laszczyk - Radiation Therapist and Rotarian and Rotary Club member Jodie Shelley with the new Blanket Warmer at Cancer Care and Haematology Unit in Lismore. Jasmine Burke

PATIENTS in Lismore's Cancer Care and Haematology Unit have been treated to a little bit of luxury with a new blanket warmer.

Deputy Chief Radiation Therapist, Stephen Manley said the piece of equipment made treatment a little bit easier for cancer patients in care.

"We get a lot of funding and support to have high-end equipment and to provide very high quality service, but these sorts of things really help with the community support to make sure patients have as good an experience as they can when they come here," Mr Manley said.

The blanket warmer, which works as a type of oven to warm linen including sheets and blankets and towels, was received with help from the Rotary Club of Ballina-on-Richmond, who donated $4000.

The funds donated were raised from the recent Ballina Food and Wine Festival, which the Rotary club organises and runs each year.

Radiation Therapist, Andrea Laszczyk, said it has to be cool in the rooms for the treatment machines to work so patients are often cold.

"Being able to grab a hot blanket out and keep them as warm as possible is great - it's essential to their comfort."

The Cancer Care and Haematology Unit was one organisations to benefit from the festival.

The Ballina Food and Wine Festival will be returning in 2018 at the Ballina Jockey Club on Sunday July 1 as the 9th festival.

A gala dinner will be held in the evening on the Friday night - June 29 at the Ballina RSL Club, as part of the festival.