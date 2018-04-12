New emergency department to open next week

Photos of the Bonalbo Hospital before it was demolished to make way for the new multipurpose health service to be built.

STAGE 1 of the new Bonalbo Multi-Purpose Service (MPS) opens next Wednesday, offering a new emergency department and clinic consultation rooms to the town.

The MPS was being constructed as part of the NSW Government's $300 million MPS program.

Existing services at Bonalbo Hospital will move across to the new facility at 9am on Wednesday 18 April with the emergency department and clinic consultation rooms becoming operational that day.

"This is an exciting day for the community of Bonalbo and surrounding region,” Lismore MP Thomas George said.

"I have always been a strong advocate for better health services in the Bonalbo area and the completion of Stage 1 of the new state-of-the-art facility is a great day for the community.”

The Bonalbo MPS project will replace the former outdated Bonalbo Community Health building and the existing Bonalbo Hospital with a modern, integrated health facility that aims to service the needs of the region long into the future.

Construction of Stage 1 commenced in January 2017 with the building comprising 15 residential aged care beds, a 24-hour emergency department, acute inpatient beds, and outpatient and GP consultations rooms. The residential aged care facility and acute inpatient unit will open at the completion of Stage 2.

Stage 2 comprises the back-of-house staff facilities, kitchen, laundry, and staff accommodation. The residential aged care facility and acute inpatient unit will open upon the completion of Stage 2, which has facilities required to service these units.

"A community open day will be held on Saturday April 14 from 10am to 12pm and I encourage all members of the community to come along and see for themselves this wonderful new health facility,” Mr George said.

Bonalbo MPS was part of the broader $300-million state-wide program of works to upgrade existing, or build new, MPS facilities in a number of rural and remote communities across NSW.

The MPS model tailors healthcare needs for the local community by integrating health, aged care services, and emergency services, to provide flexible health service delivery - from primary health care to acute and residential aged care.