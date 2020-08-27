New Ellen behind-the-scenes bombshell

Executives at The Ellen DeGeneres Show reportedly knew about allegations of toxic workplace behaviour on-set two years before the scandal went public.

Buzzfeed News reports that a former and current employee had confirmed a complaint was filed with an industry union in 2018 "alleging gender discrimination, including sexist remarks made by top producers".

A Warner Bros spokesperson confirmed the 2018 complaint to Buzzfeed but added that "there is nothing new or noteworthy about this issue".

Confirmation that allegations were raised two years ago bring fresh doubts about DeGeneres' public claims she was unaware of what was going on behind the scenes of her show.

In her initial apology letter to staff last month, DeGeneres said: "(I have) not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I'd want them done. Clearly some didn't. That will now change and I'm committed to ensuring this does not happen again."

Ellen said in her apology letter she had ‘not able to stay on top oif everything’. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty

Elsewhere in the letter, DeGeneres said she was only now "learning that people who work with me and for me are speaking on my behalf and misrepresenting who I am and that has to stop".

The star was criticised at the time for appearing to deflect blame in the letter.

DeGeneres has been on a damage control mission following an explosive report in which former and current employees came forward to speak about the allegedly toxic environment behind the scenes of her hit talk show, which has been on the air for 17 years.

Former employees had alleged to Buzzfeed that they'd been fired for taking medical leave, attending family funerals, and one for posting a selfie in the office on her Instagram Stories.

Others claimed that raising complaints about offensive or racist comments from colleagues saw them labelled as "PC police".

Several top Ellen execs have already been ousted. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty

RELATED: 'Wasn't kind': Ellen's grovelling apology

In a recent video call to staff, DeGeneres directly addressed the "no eye contact" rule reportedly enforced on her employees, denying she was the one behind it.

"I don't know where it started," DeGeneres said. "Please talk to me. Look me in the eye."

Describing the rumoured rule as "insane," DeGeneres continued: "It's crazy, just not true, I don't know how it started. (It's) not who I am."

According to Variety, she was "emotional" as she addressed the team.

WarnerMedia is reportedly nearing the end of its investigation into The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which has already seen three top execs ousted - executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman.

Originally published as New Ellen behind-the-scenes bombshell