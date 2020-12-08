New electric initiative could jolt regional tourism

ELECTRIC charging stations, which are being rolled out in regional towns, could lead to a boost in regional tourism according to Nationals MLC Ben Franklin.

Speaking at the unveiling of a new charging station in Tenterfield, Mr Franklin said that the NSW Government believed this would help encourage people to explore regional towns.

"This new charger in Tenterfield is part of the NSW Government's commitment to boost tourism in the regions and deliver the most comprehensive regional charging network in the country," Mr Franklin said.

"These charging stations will change the way EV drivers move around, helping to support tourism in regional centres along the New England, Sturt, Hume, Newell, Barrier and Kamilaroi highways.

"We want people to stop off and explore regional towns like Tenterfield while they charge their EVs and this initiative will help to drive regional investment and create local jobs."

The station is being delivered as part of a partnership with the NSW Government and NRMA, with 16 more being rolled out around the state.

NRMA EV Division Manager Suzana Barbir said the new station in Tenterfield was a long-term choice, predicting the electric vehicle would become more popular in time.

"The installation of the Tenterfield electric vehicle charger is a major connection along the New England Highway, and is part of our vision to work with the NSW Government to boost regional travel and minimise the anxiety that might come with purchasing an electric vehicle," Ms Barbir said.

"We believe that with a comprehensive regional fast charging network we will see this type of vehicle become an increasingly popular choice."