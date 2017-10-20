New drone rules start now: Here's what you need to know

New recreational drone rules are now in place.

STRONGER and clearer safety rules governing the flying of drones have been introduced by the Civil Aviation Safety Authority.

The new rules will better protect people and aircraft from recreational drones.

CASA's director of aviation safety, Shane Carmody, said drone safety rules had been tightened in response to community concerns about the safety of drones and the rapid growth in drone numbers.

New rules include:

Recreational drones must now never be flown within 5.5km of any controlled aerodrome

Recreational drones must not be flown within 5.5km of non-controlled aerodromes or helicopter landing sites if it is clear aircraft are operating there

Recreational drones must be flown below 400 feet at all times, kept more than 30m from people who are not involved in controlling the drone and only one drone can be flown at a time

All drones - recreational and non-recreational - must now be kept away from areas where fire, police or other emergency operations are under way unless there is approval from the person in charge of the emergency operation

Drones must not fly over and above crowds and groups of people

Flights are only allowed during the day and within visual line of sight

Drones must never be flown in a way that creates a hazard to people, property or aircraft.

Mr Carmody said the new drone rules still allow plenty of opportunities for people to fly drones for fun.

"We certainly don't want to ban recreational drones but we do have to make sure public safety is properly protected," he said.