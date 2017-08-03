New doggo serving the community

GOOD DOGGO: New Richmond LAC Drug Detection Dog Rufus is doing a great job serving the community.

The Richmond Local Area Command has welcomed a new member to the force who has come all the way from the UK.

Rufus the police dog: Rufus the police dog Richmond LAC

Senior Constable David Kotek said he has teamed up with Rufus, the new drug detection dog who is filling the shoes of the previous Labrador, Doug.

"We just worked at Splendour as our first time working together and he did really well, he was very successful and had numerous results from the event,” Senior Constable Kotek said.

"He's a bit of a softy he does like his cuddles but when it comes time to work he does the job... like a light switch they come out of a car and work for you.

"He's a nice dog with a good work ethic, I can't fault him.”

GOOD DOGGO: New Richmond LAC Drug Detection Dog Rufus is doing a great job serving the community. Jasmine Burke

Rufus will be utilised for search warrants, including licensed premises and vehicles and will work at the festivals on the North Coast.

"Doug was a hard dog to replace but I have a feeling this dog will live up to the same standard and expectations, already he's impressed me.”

Rufus has also made a friend in Ken, the German Shepherd and command's general purpose dog who were reported to get along well.