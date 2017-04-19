New DNA evidence solves Christmas Eve cold case

NEW DNA evidence has enabled police to arrest a suspected crook for a break-in after nearly six years.

The Ballina man, 27, was arrested on Wednesday morning at Lismore and charged him with break and enter with intent to steal.

Police allege he was behind a break and enter on Christmas Eve 2011 at a West Ballina home.

The man is accused of ransacking several rooms and stole a 50-year-old bottle of whiskey during the robbery.

At the time, Forensic Services Group take DNA samples from the scene and added them to a special database where they are checked against the DNA samples of offenders on file.

Before Christmas last year, police had reason to take a DNA sample from a 27-year-old Ballina man.

The DNA sample was processed in the database and returned a positive match to the samples taken at the scene of the 2011 break-in.

He will appear in Lismore Local Court in June.