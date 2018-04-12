Menu
Business

New discount store opens in Lismore

JASMINE BURKE
by
12th Apr 2018 11:51 AM

A ONE stop pop-up shop for all the 'amazing' products you see on infomercial ads on TV has opened in Lismore.

Shoppers can expect plenty of choices and variety when they visit the newest discount variety store - TV Direct, a store selling items for personal and home use and greatly reduced prices.

From Bamboo Pillows, steam mops, and Flavourstone cookware to Nutri Ninja Blenders and Vibration Exercise plates, everything is in store for you to see.

The pop-up store opened yesterday and will remain there until further notice.

Television screens above the products display ads showing how the products work.

Located opposite Angus and Coote and next to Pronails at Lismore Shopping Square, TV direct has stores across NSW, QLD and VIC and their prices are up to 50 per cent cheaper than advertised on TV.

Lismore Shopping Square hours: 9am-5.30pm (Monday - Wednesday & Friday), 9am-8pm (Thursday), 9am-4pm (Saturday), 10am-2pm (Sunday).

