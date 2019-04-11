Menu
Richmond Valley Council will trial speed cushions in Evans Head from Friday, with two cushions installed at Chinamans Beach Road, where the speed limit transitions to 50kmh approaching Evans Street and Beech Street between Cudergie and Carrabeen streets.
New devices to cushion the impact of speeding drivers

Jackie Munro
11th Apr 2019 5:11 PM
IN AN effort to combat vehicles speeding through parts of Evans Head, Richmond Valley Council will trial the use of speed cushions to slow down drivers.

Following concerns raised by residents regarding vehicle speeds on Chinamans Beach Road and on Beech Street, the council will install speed cushions in two areas of concern tomorrow.

The speed cushions will be trialled at Chinamans Beach Road, where the speed limit transitions to 50kmh approaching Evans Street, and Beech Street, between Cudergie and Carrabeen streets.

Speed cushions are a traffic calming device to reduce the speed of approaching vehicles, improving safety conditions.

Council staff will be installing the speed cushion and associated signage on Friday morning.

The rubber speed cushions will be affixed to the existing road surface and driveways will not be impacted.

Installation will take around one hour so disruption to residents will be kept to a minimum and no road closure will be required.

Traffic counters will also be used to monitor vehicle speeds in these areas for the duration of the trial.

