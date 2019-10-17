New device set to save lives

The family and friends of Connor Meldrum, have helped raise funds to buys a vital piece of medical equipment for the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter service.

Marc Stapelberg

THE generosity of one family and the surrounding community has managed to raise enough funds to purchase a "game-changing” piece of medical equipment for the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter.

A family friend of parents Kim Goodrick and Dr Dave Meldrum decided to set up a fundraising page after their son, Connor, sustained life-threatening head injuries when he fell off a cliff at Cape Byron in March.

Subsequently, this page raised $15,000 which went towards purchasing a portable video-laryngoscope for the rescue helicopter.

Although only small, the device acts as a video camera that helps to show the patient's airway and allows for a breathing tube to be inserted without having to move the patient's head or neck, which could potentially cause further injury.

"This is cutting edge technology that will be a game changer in the way that we treat patients and the way that we can effectively intubate a patient,” NSW Ambulance Critical Care Paramedic Rolly Murcott explained.

"This piece of equipment is vital to our service and it really is much appreciated that Connor's family and the extended community went to the effort of raising money to gift to us to improve out clinical service and our practice, so, it's really much appreciated.”

The device is able to save both recordings and images, which can be used in training for other members of the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter team in preparation for future missions.