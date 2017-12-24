Menu
New development opens after 20 years of planning

NEW ERA: Architect Dominic Finlay-Jones with Habitat's Brandon Saul.
AFTER 20 years of planning, Brandon Saul's Habitat, a unique creative hub on Bayshore Dr near Elements of Byron, is officially open.

Mr Saul, well known as the director of Falls Music and Arts Festival Byron Bay, partnered with two other local entrepreneurs to develop the site designed by award-winning Bangalow architect Dominic Finlay Jones.

He is justifiably proud of the development that boasts fibre to wall connection to the National Broadband Network and a communal pool, and is set up as an off-the-grid solar farm with tenants able to sell electricity to each other directly. The first three Tesla batteries imported into Australia are also installed there.

"The legal, practical and physical wiring of the place is one of the big leaps forward we have made,” Mr Saul said.

"This is a place we hope people will want to come and live and work in the new economy.”

Along with the main building hosting shops, gyms, office spaces and the soon to open Barrio neighbourhood eatery and bar, the rest of Habitat is made up of smaller two-bedroom studio units where people can live, create, make and market themselves.

Topics:  byron bay northern rivers business northern rivers development

Lismore Northern Star
