New development in stabbing case

The case will return to court on August 19.

A MAN accused of trying to stab another man to death in Kingscliff last year is yet to enter pleas.

Thomas Vincent Watkin faces charges of causing wounding/grievous bodily harm to person with the intent to murder and wound a person with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The alleged offence happened in Kingscliff between 10.20pm and 11.50pm on July 14 last year after a 56-year-old Anthony Norman was found with multiple stab wounds to his head, chest, and abdomen in a unit on Kingscliff St.

Prosecutor Kate Biffin asked for an adjournment in Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday for further case conferencing.

She said plea offers had been going "backwards and forwards" however it was difficult to contact Mr Watkin because of COVID-19 lockdowns in NSW prisons.

