New deputy mayor focussed on zero emissions targets

CLEAN UP: Byron Shire Council deputy mayor Sarah Ndiaye with the Positive Change For Marine Life after a recent Brunswick River Clean Up as part of the River Warriors Program. Contributed

NEW Byron Shire Council deputy mayor Sarah Ndiaye said it was a great honour to be elected to the position.

Its seven years since a woman was elected to the position and Cr Ndiaye said, "This will give me the opportunity to understand the workings of council and our community even more.”

"I hope to use the position to help raise awareness of our waste management challenges - particularly in the commercial and industrial areas, continue our work bringing back the Bruns River through riparian work, water management and clean ups and lay the foundations for some affordable housing outcomes in the Shire while continuing to improve our basic infrastructure.

"It's a complex picture and we need to stay focused on our goal of meeting our zero emissions targets by 2025 in all our decision making.

"There's just so much to do in this last year of the current council term and I'm very excited about so many of the projects council is involved in.

If at any stage the mayor is away from council it is the deputy mayor that steps up to perform mayoral duties such as chairing council meetings.

"The Mayor is very committed and I'm looking forward to providing support and stepping in when he's unavailable to chair meetings, conduct citizenship ceremonies or attend events,” Cr Ndiaye said.

"I'm grateful to former deputy Cr Michael Lyon. Most people who take on the role of Deputy Mayor really don't have to do too much, but when the Mayor, Simon Richardson, needed to be with his family, Cr Lyon was able to step into the role in its entirety for three months.

"It was a challenging time and he should be commended for his care and commitment during that period.

"I am looking forward to the next 12 months working with Councillors, staff and the community.”

The councillor stipend remains at $20,280 per year before tax or superannuation is deducted.

River Clean Up

Cr Ndiaye spent part of last weekend working with the Positive Change For Marine Life as part of the River Warriors Program pulling around 178kg of rubbish from the river.

Cr Bdiaye said River Warriors next Kayak Survey is on from 11-3pm on Sunday October 27.

"You can hire a kayak for about $20 if you don't have one. Put it in your diary if your keen and try and get some reef booties or something similar if you can.”