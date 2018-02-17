Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

New degree helps fight against floods

Affects of floods will be studied at Southern Cross Univeristy
Affects of floods will be studied at Southern Cross Univeristy Yoyok Hendrix
Claudia Jambor
by

A FLOOD research degree has been green lighted by Southern Cross University after the new course was jeopardised by Federal Government changes.

The Bachelor of Coastal Systems Engineering was under threat when the government announced late last year a freeze on funding for the Commonwealth Grants Scheme, which covers the cost of higher education for students.

The university explained the course wouldn't have been viable without the allocation of new funded places for the degree.

Essentially training students up to be flood engineers, the course utilises the university's state-of-the-art fluid dynamics laboratories to investigate how to respond to and mitigate the risk of floods.

But Vice Chancellor, Professor Adam Shoemaker announced this afternoon that the university was "open for business in all of its degrees".

"We are absolutely pressing ahead with all of our new degrees for 2018, including the Bachelor of Coastal Systems Engineering at our Lismore Campus," he said.

The announcement comes after the university was allocated $12.9 million in Federal funding over the next four years for regional higher education.

Topics:  flood mitigation lismore flood research southern cross university university degree

Lismore Northern Star
Cancer fighter back to smash Samson Challenge

Cancer fighter back to smash Samson Challenge

NOT only is Janelle kicking Hodgkin's lymphoma, she's also training for this years gruelling fitness event Samson Challenge.

RODEOS: An act of cruelty or respectable sport?

Joe Medway takes a fall while steer wrestling at the Alstonville Rodeo last year.

The annual Alstonville rodeo is on next weekend

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

TRADITIONAL: The Lismore Carboot Market has been operating for three decades.

Where to get fresh coffee and great local produce from

TALES: No public transport or decent roads

The faded headstone of William and Mary Alexander at Alphadale cemetery

IN THE Alphadale cemetery is William Alexander's faded headstone

Local Partners