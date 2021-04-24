Following postponement of the March event due to the northern New South Wales floods, the Kingscliff Triathlon will return to town next month.

The Triathlon will be held on Sunday, May 23 and an excess of 1500 athletes, including 270 kids ranging from age 7 to 12 are expected to take part.

Race Director Mike Crawley said that athletes were itching to get back to Kingscliff.

“After the postponement of the March Triathlon last year due to COVID-19, a restricted program in the recent November event and flood affected event in March, it definitely has been an interesting 18 months for our sport and community,” Mr Crawley said.

“The Kingscliff Triathlon has adapted to the current climate, operating a COVID-safe event following applicable hygiene and social distancing measures.

During Kingscliff Triathlon in 2018. Photo: Niels Juel, Veloshotz

“We know the value of exercise on both physical and mental well being, and are pleased to be able to hold this event in a COVID-safe format and continue to showcase the Kingscliff destination to our regional neighbours”.

The event has also recognised the hardships faced by the local community in recent months, and has recruited a workforce based in the Tweed to boost local employment.

Since the creation of the Kingscliff Triathlon, the event has provided over 2,300 work opportunities for local volunteers and youth, and has donated over $200,000 to local community clubs.

The groups benefiting from the March event include the Pottsville and District Men’s Shed, Rotary Club of Banora Tweed, Kingscliff Hockey, Cudgen Surf Life Saving Club, Cabarita Youth Service and Pottsville Croquet Club.

The event organisers thank the local residents and businesses for working with the event despite any inconvenience caused by road closures.

Originally published as New date set for popular North Coast triathlon