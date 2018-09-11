Menu
GET IN LINE: Johannah Morris and Georgia Grayson are starting classes to make line dancing cool again.
News

New dance craze sweeping the Coast

by Tessa Patrick
11th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
IT'S line dancing, but not as your grandma does it at the RSL.

Georgia Grayson and Johannah Morris have brought the loved genre to Woombye and added in their own little twist.

"I love all sorts of modern country, and Johannah listens to Triple J and brings in local emerging artists," Ms Grayson said.

"Disco and line dancing are pretty much the same thing when you add arm movements."

The duo comes from a ballroom dancing background, but Ms Grayson picked up line dancing to feel less dependent on a partner and have more fun with a group of ladies.

"For someone used to partner dancing, it's good to get out there," she said.

"My long-term vision is that it becomes a little community.

"Where I started line dancing there was a group of elderly ladies, maybe about 30 of them, and some had been coming for 14 years.

"They celebrated 92nd birthdays and became close.

"It becomes a place of sanctuary and fun in their week."

Ms Grayson has been line dancing for two years now and has picked up a couple of speciality moves along the way.

"The grapevine is the classic, and I'm not sure I could go past the Dorothy chicken.

"It's a heel movement, clicking like in the Wizard of Oz, and flapping your arms at the same time."

The weekly classes go through four dances at a pace that everyone can boogie along to, as well as a moment to pay homage to a country music legend.

"Dolly Parton is our patron saint, we have a candle we light for her that burns for the whole class," she said.

Classes are held at Woombye School of the Arts. Visit The J 'n' G Cowgirls Facebook page.

