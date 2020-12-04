Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Hugh and Nan Nicholson.
Hugh and Nan Nicholson.
Letters to the Editor

New dam would destroy something 'very precious'

by Nan Nicholson
4th Dec 2020 3:00 PM

THIS is an appeal for moderation.

When something very precious is reduced to 1 per cent of its former extent, it is extremely reckless to propose diminishing it even further.

The former Big Scrub rainforest is at such a level.

The construction of the Dunoon Dam would inundate, blast, cover with sediment or fragment 62 ha of this rainforest.

The moderate and conservative path is to declare that not another hectare of the Big Scrub can be lost.

The same goes for koalas.

When 71 per cent of the regional population is incinerated in one year, and the remainder is on a direct path to extinction, it is unreasonable to destroy another 72 ha of their prime habitat.

And this destruction would be for a dam that will worsen our exposure to a drying climate!

The radicals here are those who burn bridges by building dams.

Nan Nicholson,

The Channon.

More Stories

Show More
big scrub dunoon dam the channon
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sneaky way dad-of-five tried to get off drink driving charge

        Premium Content Sneaky way dad-of-five tried to get off drink driving charge

        Crime A NORTHERN Rivers paralegal and ex-RFS volunteer is now facing his 108th fraud charge after he tried to get a lighter penalty.

        RECORD BREAKING: Town’s lowest November rainfall in 150yrs

        Premium Content RECORD BREAKING: Town’s lowest November rainfall in 150yrs

        News This area was as dry as it was during last year's drought

        Theo Hayez mystery: ‘A lot going on in the background’

        Premium Content Theo Hayez mystery: ‘A lot going on in the background’

        News Volunteers have not given up searching for the missing backpacker

        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites