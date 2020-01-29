New cycling track could attract international teams

BIKE TRACK: Efforts by the Byron Bay Cycle Club will see a new multipurpose cycling track built at the Cavanbah Centre which will allow riders to race off the roads.

A NEW cycling track which could attract interstate and international cycling teams has been given the green light.

Armed with a $184,000 grant from Sports Australia, the Byron Bay Cycle Club is now progressing plans for the new, purpose-built cycling track at the Cavanbah Centre in Byron Bay.

Club president Kumar Rajaratnam said the project will provide a much needed focal point for local cycling clubs and will bring together all levels of the community, from learner riders to elite athletes.

“Having a purpose-built cycling track to be used exclusively by bike riders will attract people from the ground up,” he said.

“It’s critical that it will be built fit-for-purpose, used as a bike track only and not as a service road, so it will allow people to safely develop their cycling skills, no matter if their goals are to ride in races, for commuting, social riding or mountain biking.”

Rajaratnam said it would be the only cycling facility of its type within a 150km radius of Byron Bay.

He said a multi-use bike circuit will greatly benefit the health, social and economic aspects of the community and could help attract major cycling events to the region.

He said the $184,000 is the first installment of funding from Sports Australia, with the total cost of the track expected to be around $250,000.

Byron Shire Council’s director infrastructure services, Phil Holloway, said it was a fantastic idea.

“The multipurpose bike path that was initiated by the Byron Bay Cycle Club will be a great asset for people in the Shire who enjoy cycling,” he said.

“Staff will be working with the club on delivering the project at the Cavanbah Centre.”

As there was a considerable gap between applying for funding and the grant coming through, Rajaratnam said there had been changes in terms of the price of materials and services.

Work is expected to commence shortly.