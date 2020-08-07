New cycling facility will be the only one within 150km radius

CYCLING CIRCUIT: Byron Bay Cycle Club are looking forward to their new purpose-built criterium track at the Cavanbah Centre.

FAST, frantic, fun and often requiring a more technical approach than a standard road race, criterium racing is very popular with cyclists.

Now work has started on a crit track on the Northern Rivers but riding on the often rough and potholed roads of the Northern Rivers on a road bike is no-one’s idea of a good time.

But thanks to the endeavours of the Byron Bay Cycle Club, riders will no longer have to race on roads when the crit track at the Cavanbah Centre is completed.

From a 508-metre circuit will come a 1km multi-use competition-grade cycle and running track thanks to a $250,000 grant from the Australian Government’s Community Sport Infrastructure Fund, that was awarded to the BBCC in 2019.

SHIRE SHOOTOUT, Marc Goldberg won the inaugural 2019 Shire Shootout hosted by the Byron Bay Cycle Club and Ballina Bicycle Club. From September 2020, clubs will be able to use the new crit track at the Cavanbah Centre.

BBCC vice-president Ian White said the club’s 100 members, and those form other clubs in the region, were very excited as it will be the only cycling facility of its type within a 150km radius of Byron Bay.

White said he had no doubt he track would attract riders from the Tweed to down south to train and compete.

“While we have always undertaken crateful traffic plan management in conjunction with council, it will be marvellous to have a purpose-built facility,” White said.

“It will be wonderful for racing because with roads you get hills and the beauty of a crit track you can really get into the flow because criterium racing is very different.”

White said the club is hopeful that the works which commenced late July will be completed in time for them to race from next month.

He said the circuit will double as a ‘learn to ride’ space for local children, who can use sections of the track to learn to ride safely away from traffic.

Byron Council’s Director Infrastructure Services, Phil Holloway, congratulated the BBCC for its grant win and for the excellent range of benefits the new multi-use track will bring to the region.