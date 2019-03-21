Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
IN HARMONY: Shire Choir performs at NORPA.
IN HARMONY: Shire Choir performs at NORPA. Kate Holmes
Community

NEW CRAZE: 'Special brand of fun' takes over the region

Sophie Moeller
by
21st Mar 2019 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEW choir craze is taking over the region. And last Friday it came to NORPA.

Over 180 people braved thunderstorms to pack out NORPA's studio and sing to their heart's content as part of an interactive choir experience.

The monthly gathering, known as the Shire Choir, has been taking place in Bangalow each month for the past year and it seems participants can't get enough.

Shire Choir organiser, Sally Brandon, said the concept for their "special brand of fun" had grown to such an extent they made the decision to approach NORPA to enable more people to join in.

"We noticed that people were coming to Bangalow pub to take part from all parts of the region. So when we decided to expand, Lismore was our first choice," she said.

"The concept of community choirs was coming back into vogue and growing in appeal around the world.

"In Lismore we were able to double our capacity, she said.

"At one point there was a massive thunderstorm, which led to a momentary blackout.

"But nothing would dampen the spirits of the evening. It is hard to describe the energy and joy coming from the people in the room. Everyone is smiling, " said Ms Brandon..

The choir sings everything from Madonna to Fleetwood Mac and John Farnham, harmonies and parts included.

The idea is for all sectors of the community to be involved, children included depending on the venue.

"It is so joyful when people join together. So many barriers are broken down when you all enjoy an experience together."

A date for the next experience will take place in May.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Couple almost loses hundreds of thousands of dollars in scam

    Couple almost loses hundreds of thousands of dollars in scam

    Crime A NORTHERN Rivers husband and wife had sold their house and were waiting for the money to be transferred into their bank account.

    • 21st Mar 2019 12:15 PM
    Ballina's 'biggest asset' at risk without $28m upgrade

    premium_icon Ballina's 'biggest asset' at risk without $28m upgrade

    Council News Major work needed to ensure airport can cater for new Jetstar planes

    How Lismore is offering support to local Muslim community

    premium_icon How Lismore is offering support to local Muslim community

    Whats On A book of condolences and a floral offering have been set up

    Year 5 student's message to the PM: 'Stop pushing'

    Year 5 student's message to the PM: 'Stop pushing'

    Letters to the Editor "This world is so much more than us”

    • 21st Mar 2019 1:00 PM