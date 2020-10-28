COVID-19 case: North Coast resident in quarantine

There has been a positive COVID-19 case on the Northern Rivers.

THE number of cases of COVID-19 among residents of the Northern NSW Local Health District has risen by one, bringing the total to 59.

The latest Northern NSW case was reported in the state-wide tally for October 23, and is a Tweed Shire resident who acquired their infection overseas and had recently returned to Australia.

This person is currently in hotel quarantine in Sydney.

The person will be released from isolation once health staff confirm that it is safe to do so.

There have been no new confirmed cases of NSW-acquired COVID-19 reported in NNSWLHD residents since July 25.

Across the Northern NSW Local Health District, more than 75,000 tests have now been conducted since the pandemic began.

Testing remains one of the most important tools for finding and controlling the virus, even while case numbers are low in NSW.

We strongly urge people to come forward for testing with even the mildest of symptoms, like a runny nose or scratchy throat, cough, fever or other symptoms that could be COVID-19.

Get tested on the day you get symptoms - don't wait to see if they go away.

Assume it's COVID-19 until proven otherwise by a test, and remember there is no limit on how many tests you can have.

Testing is quick, free, and easy, and most people receive their test result within 24 hours.

To help stop the spread of COVID-19: