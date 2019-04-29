Menu
Andrew Eric Young is facing a fraud trial.
Crime

New court date for Sunshine Coast fraud accused

Sherele Moody
by
29th Apr 2019 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Kleenmaid fraud court case will start in around five months.

Andrew Eric Young was to face trial this month on a raft of fraud and insolvency charges but his trial is now set to start the week of September 16.

All charges relate to the collapsed whitegoods business Kleenmaid and its spare parts offshoot Edis Service Logistics, including allegations the 64-year-old dishonestly gained a $13million loan from Westpac.

Kleenmaid and related companies closed in 2009, owing around $96million.

Mr Young was committed to stand trial in March of 2014.

There have been five years of delays, including a defence legal team change, a mental health court application and court calendar clashes.

Brisbane District Court Judge Brian Devereaux made the decision on Monday to allow legal firm Fisher Dore the time it needs to prepare a defence for Mr Young and to also find a barrister who can present the case for the estimated 10-16-week trial.

Fisher Dore has only just taken on Mr Young's case after his application for legal aid was recently granted. 　

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

