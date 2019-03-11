New courses now on offer at SCU

NEW COURSES AT SCU: The three-year Bachelor of Marine Science and Management is now available at the University's National Marine Science Centre in Coffs Harbour.

SOUTHERN Cross University has recently rolled out a host of new courses for students.

These include a new five-year combined double degree in pedorthics and podiatry at the Gold Coast campus, and the combined Bachelor of Exercise and Psychological Science at Coffs Harbour campus.

SCU have also introduced a foundational one-year Diploma of Health, which is available online or for study at the Gold Coast and Coffs Harbour campuses, and can be used as a credited pathway into any health degree at the university.

The facility has also introduced a number of new online courses, including the one-year Graduate Diploma of Indigenous Knowledge, the 16-month Graduate Diploma in Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities and the eight-month Graduate Certificate in Primary Health Care Nursing.

In a statement, SCU said the recently introduced three-year psychological science degree has proven to be highly desirable at the Gold Coast campus after many years of success at the Coffs Harbour campus.

The one-year Diploma of Business is also now available for all students at the Gold Coast campus or domestic students anywhere across the country can complete the course online.

International students can study the Diploma of Business at Southern Cross University branch campuses in the central business districts of Sydney and Melbourne.

The three-year Bachelor of Marine Science and Management is now available at the University's National Marine Science Centre in Coffs Harbour and remains on offer at the Lismore campus and online.

The four-year Bachelor of Occupational Therapy is now offered at Coffs Harbour campus, in addition to Gold Coast campus.

The three-year Bachelor of Social Welfare is available at the Coffs Harbour campus, and remains available at Gold Coast campus and online.

The two-year Bachelor of Nursing - Enrolled Nurse to Registered Nurse pathway is now offered for the first time in its entirety at the Coffs Harbour campus from Session 1, making it another course Southern Cross University students can study in-person at any campus.