Wind, sun to power community into the future

Under the Renewable Energy Action Plan, the council has completed a range of energy efficiency works, including this solar PV installation at Bray Park Water Treatment Plant.

TWEED council has locked in a decade-long deal to support the transition to renewable energy with wind and solar power.

The 10-year Power Purchase Agreement is with Flow Power to supply electricity to the council's largest sites, including a clause to buy more than half of the Tweed Shire Council's electricity from NSW wind and solar farms.

The energy will be sourced from Sapphire Wind Farm, near Glenn Innes, and the new Bomen Solar Farm, near Wagga Wagga.

Mayor Chris Cherry said the council was supporting the construction and ongoing production of renewable energy sources through this contract.

"We have taken the lead from other large organisations, such as the Sydney Opera House and Newcastle City Council, who similarly signed these agreements, which will greatly assist our nation transform from a reliance on brown energy to energy sources such as wind and solar," Cr Cherry said.

The council recently adopted a new Climate Change Policy that sets a goal for the organisation to achieve net zero carbon emissions by the year 2030 which lead to the development of a Renewable Energy Action Plan.

Under the plan, the council completed a range of energy efficiency works and installed more than 800kW of solar photovoltaic (PV) systems.

It plans to install a further 750kW of solar PV at more facilities this financial year.

The council is also working with Essential Energy to replace existing streetlights with new efficient LED (light emitting diode) lights.

This program is expected to reduce the electricity needed to power streetlights by more than half.

The council confirmed it is hoped the projects will enable it to achieve its interim targets of a 25 per cent reduction of electricity-related carbon emissions by 2022 and a 50 per cent reduction by 2025.