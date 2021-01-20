New company’s mission to fix railway line, bring trains back

A new company has been set up with a mission to save the railway line.

A new company has been set up with a goal to fix the Casino to Murwillumbah railway line and get trains back on the track.

Northern Rivers Rail Ltd founding member, Lydia Kindred, said they started the company to give communities an opportunity to "band together to save the tracks from destruction".

"This is great news for all those people who would like to have services return to the Casino to Murwillumbah railway line, which has lain dormant since 2004," she said.

"Heritage and tourist services will be targeted but everyone in our region can use the services once they are established.

"One of NRR's aims is to extend rail services from the current Byron solar train run, on to Tyagarah where a 'park and ride' will take cars off the highway and allow travellers to ride in comfort into Byron, alleviating the traffic congestion into Byron Bay each day.

"We would then continue the service to Mullumbimby and beyond."

Another project on NRR's radar is to financially support the installation of recycled plastic raised cycle/walking paths, to be erected beside the tracks.

Ms Kindred said it was up to "people power" to save the railway line.

"There are so many people in this region and beyond, who want and need the return of rail to our region that we believe we can raise the money to do it, and also have a bike trail beside it. It's a win-win for us all," she said.

NRR will host a public meeting at the Murwillumbah RSL on Thursday, January 21, from 6pm.

It costs $20 to join Northern Rivers Rail Ltd. Email admin@northernriversrail.com.au for more information.