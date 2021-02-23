New company wants recycled plastic path next to rail line

Northern Rivers Rail Ltd would like to see pathways and rail lines coexist.

A rally will be held in Casino on Wednesday in an effort to get trains back on the tracks.

But the new not-for-profit company hosting the rally, Northern Rivers Rail Ltd, also wants a walking path built alongside the rail line.

Their idea is to gain a "large number of members from our region and beyond", who will make donations to help pay for new recycled plastic walking paths.

Secretary Lydia Kindred said the plastic pathways were "environmentally sound".

"This in itself prevents thousands of tons of plastic from going into landfill," she said.

"They are Australian made, in Victoria and South Australia, and can be built over low lying parts of the track and will be more enjoyable to ride on for cyclists and more comfortable to walk on than bitumen or concrete.

"Better routes can be found around trees and closer to streams and including other pleasant outlooks.

"The raised cycle ways can be tailored to the landscape to make the journey more enjoyable, more inspiring and more comfortable for travellers."

At the rally at the Casino post office, which will be held from 11am on Wednesday, locals can hear from speakers who are concerned the future of trains on the Northern Rivers will be "lost forever" if plans for a rail trail proceed.

Northern Rivers Rail Ltd would also like to see rail services extended to Tyagarah where drivers can 'park and ride' into Byron Bay, then on to Mullumbimby and beyond.

Upcoming public meetings will be held at the Bangalow Bowlo on Wednesday, March 10 at 6pm and the Mullumbimby Ex-Services Club on Wednesday, March 17, at 6pm.

Byron Shire Mayor Simon Richardson will speak at both events and Ballina MP Tamara Smith will speak at the Bangalow event.

For more information email admin@northernriversrail.com.au.