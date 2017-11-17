NEW COFFEE SHOP: Ballina espresso bar opens its doors

FULL OF BEANS: Old Quarter Coffee Merchants was recently opened in Ballina Industrial Estate by two Tintenbar locals, Yosir Le Cerf and Amelia Hicks.

FULL OF BEANS: Old Quarter Coffee Merchants was recently opened in Ballina Industrial Estate by two Tintenbar locals, Yosir Le Cerf and Amelia Hicks.

BALLINA coffee lovers have another option for their caffeine drink fix with a new ethical coffee roastery and espresso bar.

Old Quarter Coffee Merchants was recently opened in Ballina Industrial Estate by two Tintenbar locals, Yosir Le Cerf and Amelia Hicks.

The business sources its coffee directly from farming families in South East Asia, where they have been travelling for almost 15 years.

Ms Hicks said with so much exploitation and debt slavery in the coffee industry, they were focused on providing consumers with a cup of coffee that is ethical and traceable from the farm to the cup.

"We've always understood that consumers can collectively make change when they put their money into good things,” Ms Hicks said.

"When we decided we wanted to pursue our passion for coffee it felt right that we would start a social business to be a part of that change.

"We've had some hurdles already to open up in this location but we've stayed motivated by the fact that every cup of our coffee is improving our partner farmers' livelihoods.”

Old Quarter Coffee's 2017 signature single-origin is sourced from a farmer owned co-operative made up of the K-Ho People, an ethnic minority in the central highlands of Vietnam.

Mr Le Cerf said sourcing their coffee directly from the K'Ho people was a "win-win situation”.

"They're getting the best price possible and we're getting this speciality grade coffee, grown at high-altitudes with such a unique taste profile,” Mr Le Cerf said.

You can visit Old Quarter Coffee at 2/6 Endeavour Close Ballina or online at ww.oldquartercoffee.com.au.