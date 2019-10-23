Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NEW COACH: After his final home game Lismore Swan's reserve player Shawn Holland is chaired off the ground. In October 2019 Holland was appointed the coach of the Swans women's team for the 2020 season.
NEW COACH: After his final home game Lismore Swan's reserve player Shawn Holland is chaired off the ground. In October 2019 Holland was appointed the coach of the Swans women's team for the 2020 season. Supplied
Sport

New coach set to give it a 'red hot crack'

Alison Paterson
by
23rd Oct 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER a career spanning 40 years, nearly 600 games and three states, one of the Northern Rivers' most passionate Aussie Rules players has stepped up to coach the Lismore Swans women's team.

Earlier this year Swans midfielder Shawn 'Dutchie' Holland, 49, decided to hang up his boots.

Now Holland has been appointed the new women's team coach, after the squad who won the 2017 and 2018 premierships, had a couple of interim coaches during a lack-lustre 2019 season.

He said he took on the job because he loves Aussie Rules.

"I saw an opportunity to help the women become the best version of themselves on and off the field,” he said.

"I don't expect a new player to kick from 50m and hit target in their first week, but I believe if you need to do something, you need to give it a red hot crack.”

Holland said the team are 100 per cent passionate, driven and committed to the game.

"My main objective will be to help get all the players to increase their confidence, kicking and ball-handling skills,” he said.

"Swans senior men's coach, Joey Mitchell, will be on hand to mentor me, he's a real inspiration, so knowledge and I'll be using him as a sounding board.”

Mitchell said Holland will be a success because he of his experience, knowledge and a respectful and calm approach.

"Dutchie is open to new ideas, has his finger on the pulse with training drills and is respected throughout the competition,” Mitchell said.

"He's been at the club for several years now and already has enormous respect from everyone here as well as other clubs.”

New club president and former dual premiership women's captain Laura Cahill, said the club is thrilled to retain such an experienced and dedicated member.

"Over the last couple of seasons Dutchie has been working alongside Joey and learning the coaching fundamentals, so it's a great progression for him,” she said.

"We are playing AFL 9s at the moment and in December we commence pre-season training, new players can contact us via Facebook or our website.”

afl lismore swans lismore swans women's team northern rivers sport sport
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Splendour cop 'seriously careless' with strip search: Inquiry

    premium_icon Splendour cop 'seriously careless' with strip search:...

    Crime A POLICE officer at last year's Splendour in the Grass music festival where a teenage girl was forced to strip naked has been labelled "careless" at an inquiry.

    Truck, car and caravan collide in highway crash

    premium_icon Truck, car and caravan collide in highway crash

    Crime A vehicle is believed to have rolled down an embankment

    Fires continue to burn across region

    premium_icon Fires continue to burn across region

    News Firefighters are still working to control bushfires