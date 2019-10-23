New coach set to give it a 'red hot crack'

NEW COACH: After his final home game Lismore Swan's reserve player Shawn Holland is chaired off the ground. In October 2019 Holland was appointed the coach of the Swans women's team for the 2020 season.

AFTER a career spanning 40 years, nearly 600 games and three states, one of the Northern Rivers' most passionate Aussie Rules players has stepped up to coach the Lismore Swans women's team.

Earlier this year Swans midfielder Shawn 'Dutchie' Holland, 49, decided to hang up his boots.

Now Holland has been appointed the new women's team coach, after the squad who won the 2017 and 2018 premierships, had a couple of interim coaches during a lack-lustre 2019 season.

He said he took on the job because he loves Aussie Rules.

"I saw an opportunity to help the women become the best version of themselves on and off the field,” he said.

"I don't expect a new player to kick from 50m and hit target in their first week, but I believe if you need to do something, you need to give it a red hot crack.”

Holland said the team are 100 per cent passionate, driven and committed to the game.

"My main objective will be to help get all the players to increase their confidence, kicking and ball-handling skills,” he said.

"Swans senior men's coach, Joey Mitchell, will be on hand to mentor me, he's a real inspiration, so knowledge and I'll be using him as a sounding board.”

Mitchell said Holland will be a success because he of his experience, knowledge and a respectful and calm approach.

"Dutchie is open to new ideas, has his finger on the pulse with training drills and is respected throughout the competition,” Mitchell said.

"He's been at the club for several years now and already has enormous respect from everyone here as well as other clubs.”

New club president and former dual premiership women's captain Laura Cahill, said the club is thrilled to retain such an experienced and dedicated member.

"Over the last couple of seasons Dutchie has been working alongside Joey and learning the coaching fundamentals, so it's a great progression for him,” she said.

"We are playing AFL 9s at the moment and in December we commence pre-season training, new players can contact us via Facebook or our website.”