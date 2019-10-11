New cleaners at meatworks say they're not taking jobs

A NEW cleaning company contracted to the Casino meatworks wants to assure the community they are not taking jobs from locals.

Sani Kleen's mangaing director Dan Crozier said it was the opposite to the rumours around town.

"If anyone thinks we're taking their jobs, we'll hire them," Mr Crozier said.

"People got wind of us a bit early and thought we were going to fire people."

Sani Kleen is based in Melbourne and has cleaning plants all over Australia.

They have been bought in because they have a reputation of keeping food production facilities within audit regulations, Mr Crozier said.

"NCMC are audited up to 60 times a year by Coles and Woolies," he said.

Sani Kleen have offered all 30 of the current NCMC cleaning staff jobs with the same pay.

"They can come across to us or do another job at NCMC," Mr Crozier said.

Some have decided to do that and others have taken different jobs at the meatworks.

"Now we're hiring 20 more local people."

Sani Kleen has worked in small towns around the country.

"We want to be part of Casino," Mr Crozier said.

WANT A JOB?

If you're interested in a cleaning job at NCMC with Sani Kleen email mitch@sanikleen.com.au