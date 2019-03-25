New chef takes over at luxury resort's restaurant

The Byron at Byron has welcomed Chef Minh Le to the Restaurant as executive chef.

WITH a new executive chef, new menu, curated wine list and new cocktails, make sure you get along to the Byron at Byron in the near future.

Minh Le has been appointed as the executive chief, with Damian Kalusiewicz joining him as food and beverage manager.

The menu will draw upon Minh's Vietnamese heritage, infused with the contemporary cuisine the Byron at Byron is renowned for.

A statement released from the Byron at Byron explained: "Each dish will celebrate local produce like the Bangalow Pork belly with native berries, lilly pilly, smoked yogurt, olives and spiced honey.

"Damian will create a reimagined wine list, which is inspired by Chef Minh's contemporary cuisine with a Vietnamese fusion twist, featuring light and crisp whites with balanced acidity and savory, aromatic reds.

"A new cocktail direction will utilise local exotic fruits and indigenous herbs and spices whilst showcasing local distilleries from the Northern Rivers region.

"Minh boasts experience at some of the best luxury lodges in Australia.

"He arrives to Byron from Spicers Peak Lodge.

"In 2014, Minh opened The Foraging Quail, which received one Chef Hat and the best new restaurant in the Australian Good Food Guide Awards 2014.

"Damian hails from the Langham in Melbourne and Chicago and has over 10 years' hospitality experience in five-star luxury properties around the world.

"Drawing upon his experience, Damian will shape a new approach to service that is personable yet sophisticated.

"Sustainability will be a core focus, with initiatives already in place to phase out single use plastic from the resort."