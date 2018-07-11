Menu
WINNGING WAYS: Byron Bay surfer Jack Entwistle on his way to back-to-back wins at the Whalebone Classic in Western Australia. Surfing WA/Majeks
New champion crowed after Whalebone Classic

by Mitchell Craig
11th Jul 2018 12:00 AM
BYRON Bay professional longboarder Jack Entwistle has been crowned World Surf League Australia-Oceanic regional champion for 2018.

It comes off the back of his performance at the weekend where he won back-to-back titles at the the 21st annual Whalebone Longboard Classic in Western Australia.

He had to overcome Coolangatta surfer and close mate Dane Pioli in the final.

Entwistle waited almost 20 minutes before catching his first wave and despite the lack of scoring opportunities he was able to muster an impressive combined two-wave total of 16.00 (from a possible 20) that included an 8.50 and a 7.50.

Despite some solid surfing from Pioli, he had to settle for a combined total of 13.76

The pair were tied on overall points for the WSL Oceanic regional championship after the final with Entwistle bringing home the title on a countback.

"Dane beat me in the (Australian Longboard Open) LQS final up in Kingscliff, earlier this year so it was nice to get one back on him,” Entwistle said. "I just had to be patient out there and wait for those better sets that came through. It was a really tough semi-final against Ben (Considine) and I just tried to make the most of my opportunities out there.

"The Whalebone Classic is a super fun event, really good atmosphere and one of the best run contests in Australia, it feels so good to get the win again.”

It has been a big year for Entwistle and he brought his rivalry with Piloi to the final of the open nine-foot division at the Byron Bay Malibu Classic in April.

Entwistle won that one and has been living in Byron Bay for the past three years helping his parents run a guest house in town.

He has more events coming up this year in America, Papua New Guinea and Taiwan.

Pioli will also be in the mix as he looks ahead to next year.

"I'm really stoked to be making finals, making some money, making points and qualifying for the World Tour in 2019,” he said. "I love longboarding and progressing the sport as far as I can so I can't complain at all.”

Lismore Northern Star

