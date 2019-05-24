New CEO to lead Southern Queensland Country Tourism

SOUTHERN Queensland Country Tourism has appointed Peter Homan as its new chief executive officer to drive the region's tourism sector through its next phase of growth.

Mr Homan, who has been CEO of Outback Queensland Tourism Association for the past five years, will officially start his new role on July 8 and succeeds inaugural chief Mary-Clare Power who announced earlier this year she would not renew her contract.

Mr Homan said SQCT was an exciting destination with a wealth of unique experiences to offer visitors.

"Southern Queensland Country Tourism has established a solid foundation in the tourism industry since it was formed seven years ago and I'm excited by the opportunity to build on this," he said.

"I'm passionate about making sure we direct our time and money into campaigns that bring tangible return on investment to our partners.

"Capacity building, strong advocacy and collaborative partner relationships will be important as we move forward, but my first priority will be to open up my ears and listen to staff, tourism operators, stakeholders and the community at large."

SQCT chair associate professor Jane Summers said Mr Homan was selected from 28 highly qualified applicants and would bring fresh skills to the role.

"Peter has held positions on both the Tourism Noosa and Tourism Sunshine Coast boards and was the driving force behind the immensely popular and successful Eumundi Markets on the Sunshine Coast, helping the iconic weekly event become the biggest art and craft market in the country," she said.

"He brings a depth of knowledge and experience about digital marketing and promotion strategies and has a strong consumer focus. We are confident Southern Queensland Country will continue to thrive under his leadership."

Mr Homan said membership subscriptions grew by 88 per cent and sponsorships rose by 64 per cent during his tenure at OQTA and that he was a driving force behind the State Government's $10 million Outback Tourism Infrastructure Fund announced late last year.

"I'm excited by the opportunities the Toowoomba Wellcamp Airport offers this region and I'm looking forward to developing new ways to boost the short term drive market and encourage visitors to stay longer in this majestic part of the state," Mr Homan said.

"Every region has its own set of challenges and Southern Queensland Country is no different but, by working together, we can generate powerful growth."